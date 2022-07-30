Income Tax Returns trends as deadline for filing approaches; users raise several issues & troll CAs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKTRIPAATHI Income Tax Returns memes

With the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) approaching, netizens have raised several issues with the tax portal and have demanded to extend the deadline. The government this year warned that those who will miss the July 31 deadline for filing their returns will have to pay fine-cum-late fee of Rs 5,000 if their taxable income is more than Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 if the taxable income is less than Rs 5 lakh.

According to the official portal, only 40 per cent returns have been filled till, July 27. As people try to file their returns, they have pointed out glitches in the official portal. Also, they have complained about the multiple attempts it is taking to download 26AS and AIS/TIS. There were some who trolled Chartered accountants for earning during these times.

"The portal is totally down. Not able to work on it. Heavy traffic should be understood by income tax," said a user.

