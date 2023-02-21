Hera Pheri 3 shooting begins with original cast? Twitterati erupts with joy. See best memes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in Phir Hera Pheri

Rumours and speculations about the third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise, Hera Pheri 3, have been swirling around the internet for the past few months. From Paresh Rawla's open confirmation of Kartik Aaryan's casting in the upcoming film to Akshay Kumar's public announcement of his withdrawal, fans of the franchise have been on a roller coaster of emotions. Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the filming for Hera Pheri 3 began on February 21 with the OG fan-favourite trio - Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been announced yet.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the original cast who played Raju, Shyam and Baburao had their first official meeting to discuss Hera Phera 3 at Empire Studios in Mumbai. Interestingly, the first instalment of the franchise also went on floors at Empire Studios in Mumbai 24 years ago in 1999. Another media report, by ETimes, said that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has started shooting for the film. The report also said that Farhad Samji, the director of Housefull 4, is directing Hera Pheri 3.

As this news surfaced on social media platforms, Twitterati erupted with joy on hearing that their favourite comedy movie is coming back for part 3. Twitter users expressed their happiness by sharing Hera Phera memes and dialogues from the cult classic film.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news of Hera Phera 3:

