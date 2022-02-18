Happy Hobi Day: On J-Hope's birthday crazy BTS fans flood Twitter with wishes, K-pop songs and more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/1NTROSLA J-Hope birthday celebration

It’s 18th of February in Korea, and for K-pop fans, it is officially “J-Hope Day.” Dance leader and rapper of BTS, Jung Hoseok, aka Hobi/J-hope, turns 28 this year and to celebrate this day ARMY went all out. The band’s dedicated fans are making sure he knows he’s loved and to do so they're sharing his songs, pictures and penning down sweet birthday notes for him on social media.

Hobi released his first mixtape, “Hope World,” in 2018. The album was met with a positive response and its subsequent debut. Peaking numbers made him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the US Billboard 200 at that time. In September 2019, he released the single "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G. The song made it to the 81st spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, making him the first member of BTS with a Hot 100 hit under his own name.

Before making his debut with BTS, J-Hope was part of the underground dance team Neuron. After taking dance classes for six years he signed his contract with Big Hit Entertainment. His amazing skills in dance eventually led him to gain an interest in singing, helping him to audition as an idol trainee. On June 13, 2013, J-Hope joined as a member of BTS on Mnet's M! Countdown with the track "No More Dream" from their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. He was the third member to join the group as a trainee after RM and Suga. Since then, J Hope been involved in the creation process of every album in BTS' discography.

For the unversed, J-Hope's real name is Jung Hoseok. His stage name, J-Hope comes from his desire to represent hope for fans, as well as to be "the hope of BTS".