Video: Man collapses, dies of heart attack while running on treadmill in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A young man lost his life while running on a treadmill in a gym in the Saraswati Vihar area of Ghaziabad. According to reports, the young man suffered a heart attack while running and collapsed on the treadmill. The purported video of the incident has gone viral which was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the gym. ACP of Indirapuram has confirmed this incident.

Deceased collapsed on treadmill

The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Kumar who lives with his family in the Saraswati Vihar area. Kumar used to go to a gym near his house to exercise. Like every day, Siddharth went to the gym on Saturday, where he was working on a treadmill. While running, he became unconscious and collapsed. Shortly after this, two other people rushed and tried to support him but he died.

What did the police say?

Taking cognisance of the matter, ACP Swatantra Kumar of Indirapuram said they have received information about this matter. Kumar's family has gone to Bihar with the dead body. They will perform his last rites there.

He further said that the family members have not yet lodged any complaint regarding this matter. "If they file a complaint, we will investigate the matter," ACP Kumar said.

