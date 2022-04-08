Elon Musk quips about smoking weed at next Twitter board meeting & Twitterati see the possibility there

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ELON MUSK Elon Musk jokes about smoking

How do you imagine board meetings to be? Probably, something monotonous and dull with men and women in formals blabbering some figures most don't understand. Well, this might not be the case if Elon Musk is in the meetings as a board member. At least, that's what he wants to be established. As Tesla and SpaceX CEO was added to the list of Twitter's board of directors, Musk promised that the next Twitter board meetings will be 'lit'.

While one can only wonder what he means by 'lit', he gave a pause to everybody's imagination by adding a meme to it. It is the popular Elon Musk meme in which he's seen smoking weed. The photo was clicked when he appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and famously smoked a joint.

Well, his tweet has set more funny memes rolling out in the comment section. As the memefest began, some want a boss like him, while many others turned fortune-tellers and predicted Twitter's future with Musk on board. Take a look:

In a significant development, Indian-origin Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Tuesday announced that the company has appointed Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to its board of directors. Agrawal confirmed Musk would serve as a class II director on the company's board until 2024.

Musk, who acquired 9.2 per cent share in the micro-blogging platform for nearly $3 billion, is limited from buying more than 15 per cent of Twitter's stock.

"I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal posted.

Musk replied to Agrawal: "Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"