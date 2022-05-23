Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TROLLERBABUA Delhi rains take internet by storm, Twitter rejoice with memes & jokes about weather

Delhiites for the past few days have been suffering from the scorching heat. Well, this Monday was not like the usual Mondays where everyone cribbed about everything. Everyone woke up to thunderstorms and rains on May 23 morning that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. Trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches According to the weather department, this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season. Gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 kmph continued for hours. This left people happy and while many rejoiced with tea and pakoras at their house, there were others who took to their respective social media handles and shared what their plans for the day are. Not only this but a number of hilarious memes and jokes also poured in about the much-needed change of weather.

Just in case, you are unversed with the same, here's looking at how and what people posted with the hashtags #DelhiRains, #NoidaRains and #GurgaonRains.

Check them out:

Meanwhile, the IMD had earlier predicted a wet spell for North-West India from May 22-24 with peak intensity on May 23. Due to the weather conditions, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning .