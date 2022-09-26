Delhi food outlet ditches potato & sells strawberry, blueberry samosa; internet is divided | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BURNING_SPICES Samosa Hub in Delhi serves various kinds of samosas.

Every day we come across several bizarre and weird food combinations being sold in different parts of the country. People are not shying away from experimenting with their food choices and coming up with some absolutely out-of-the-box ideas. After chocolate samosa, chowmein samosa and even an ice-cream samosa an outlet in Delhi has come up with a distinct fusion of samosas which has left samosa lovers shocked. This food outlet has gone one step ahead in experimenting with the humble samosa. Ditching the usual potatoes, they loaded the samosas with blueberry and strawberry jam fillings.

The blue and pink coloured samosas have garnered massive attention from the foodies and a video of the same was shared by a food blogger- Burning Spices on Instagram. Sharing the video he captioned the post, "So Perhaps You Have Tried Different Varities Of Samosas But This Samos Was Out of The Box. People Will Say Ye Kya Khaa rey ho ?Kya Dikha Rey ho. But to be honest. Strawberry Samosa And Blueberry Samosa Ek Dessert Ka kam Karte hai. Location-Samosa Hub (Delhi)"

Watch the video below:

In the video, the person can be seen trying out the samosas that are served at the outlet named, Samosa Hub. As the name suggests, the strawberry samosa comes with a filling of strawberries and is coated with a pink sauce. The Blueberry samosa on the other hand has a blue coating with blueberry filling inside it.

Netizens reactions

The video is going viral on social media platforms. While some of netizens are disgusted by the fusion dish, a section of users are excited to try it out. Sharing his reaction in the comments section a user wrote, "dekhke ajib lg rha h samose ko samosa rehne do... Flavour dalke condom mt bnao." Another said, "Seems too good." "Hayee meri ankheeeee," wrote another.

