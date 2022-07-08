Can you finish THIS 8 Kg samosa and win a whopping cash prize at Meerut shop?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAUSHAL SWEETS/CHOTTO_KOLKATA Samosa

Are you a samosa lover? If yes, you need to see this! A sweets shop in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is selling the giant-sized Baahubali samosa. This samosa weighs 8 Kg and is delicious enough to make you go gaga over it. Reportedly, it requires a total of 30 people to finish this samosa, which costs Rs 1100. If you can finish this samosa then Meerut's Kaushal Sweets even has a cash prize for you. If someone can finish this on their own in 30 minutes, he or she can win Rs 51,000.

The owner of the shop, Shubham Kaushal reportedly said that it takes one to one and half hours to prepare this giant samosa. The eight kg samosa costs around Rs 1,100 and the filling in it includes potato, peas, cottage cheese and dry fruits.

The shop owner Shubham told IANS, "I had been wanting to do something different to bring the samosa into the news. We decided to make a 'Bahubali' samosa. We began by making a four kg samosa and then the eight kilogram samosa. Till now no one has been successful in the eating challenge. Many people have tried but could not go anywhere near completing the challenge and we plan to make a 10 kg samosa now," Shubham said. ALSO READ: Sorry people but 'SAMOSA' is not an Indian dish!

However, he admitted that the Bahubali samosa had brought back customers to his shop which is becoming increasingly popular. "Food bloggers from different parts of the country are coming to see the Bahubali samosa and are making reels," he said.