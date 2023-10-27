'It's raining money': Czech influencer drops $1 million from helicopter, people collect it within one hour

Follow us on Image Source : KAZMA_KAZMITCH/INSTAGRAM The Czech influencer dropped $1 million from a helicopter, causing people to rush to collect it.

In an extraordinary event, residents of Lysa and Labem towns in the Czech Republic rushed to collect 'raining money' after Czech influencer Kamil Bartoshek decided to drop $1 million from a helicopter.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bartoshek, also known by his pseudonym Kazma, hoisted a big container filled with money and opened the lid as soon as he reached a higher altitude. The extraordinary event was attended by thousands of people.

"The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1.000.000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured," he captioned the video. The video has garnered over 935,000 views and more than 46,000 likes.

Soon after the money was dropped, people hurriedly flocked to collect the money. Several people were seen collecting the notes in their plastic bags, effectively managing to collect the money within an hour. Some even used umbrellas to collect more notes.

Why did the influencer drop the money?

According to Khaleej Times, Kazma wanted people to participate in a contest for his film 'Onemanshow: The Movie' and crack a hidden code to find the money. After people failed to crack the code, Kazma decided to share the money with all entrants.

"In a few days, a cargo helicopter will fly over the Czech Republic. He will have a container under him with a million dollars in dollar bills. This container has a giant door at the bottom. And in an instant, the door of this container will open somewhere over the Czech Republic. When and where this will happen, only those who have activated their card will know a few hours in advance," the Czech influencer announced on his YouTube channel.

Kazma later said that roughly 4,000 people collected the one-dollar bills, embedded with a QR code that links to an online platform where people can donate money to charity. As usual, social media users came up with hilarious responses to his unusual act of charity. One user wrote, "Sir, please come to India" while another said, "What will people do for love".

ALSO READ | Amazing: Man transforms himself into tiny car, leaves passersby puzzled | WATCH

Read More Trending News