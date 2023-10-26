Amazing: Man transforms himself into tiny car, leaves passersby puzzled | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@THEBESTFIGEN In the viral video man can be seen transforming himself into a small car

Social media is a unique world. Here, we watch strange and shocking videos from across the world which we might have never seen before. In the social media world, anything is possible. A video of a man who transforming himself into a car went viral on social media. The man seen in the video wore a costume of a robotic car holding wheels in his hands and attaching wheels to his legs turning himself into a tiny car.

Man turns into car

The video is being shared a lot on social media. In the video, you can see a man standing on the busy road ready with car parts. Within moments, he sits on the ground and takes the form of a car. The people passing the road were surprised to see his act. A few passersby could not take their eyes off that person as his act was so amusing. In the video, you can watch that as soon as the man takes the form of a car, a woman coming from behind him gets shocked.

What did people say?

This viral video has been shared by a page named @ThebestFigen on microblogging platform X (earlier Twitter). The caption given to the post reads 'Cool Toy'. Till the time of writing the news, the video has received more than 4.49 lakh views. After watching the video, everyone was left puzzled. One user wrote humorously - This is great, there is no need for petrol or gas in it, money will be saved. Another user says – This is the trailer of 'Transformer 6' movie.

Watch the viral video here

