'Bride on Wheels': Woman dances in skates to surprise her fiance during sangeet. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALLABOUTDANCE.OFFICIAL A bride dance on skates at her sangeet ceremony to surprise her fiance.

Brides these days got no chill, they are going all out to leave a mark at their wedding functions. Recently, a bride was seen taking up a new challenge for herself as she donned skates underneath her heavy embroidered lehenga and gave a mesmerising dance performance for her now husband on their sangeet ceremony. The woman who went viral is Amareen Khurana who wore a lehenga and skates as she danced away leaving the guests with an open jaw. She is quoted as saying in the caption that she wanted to surprise her fiancé Sahil Bhagat because even though he knows she skates, he hadn’t seen her perform.

A video of the same was shared by the page All about Dance on Instagram. The video received a lot of praise in the comment section with people commenting hearts and emojis to show their appreciation. It has gathered about 55000 views as of today. Watch the video here:

“Taking sangeets ONE LEVEL UP with this FIRST EVER performance of a bride ON WHEELS!! @amareenkhuraana said – I want to surprise @sahilbhagat because even though he knows I skate, he hasn’t seen me perform ever. Do you think I can attempt it in my lehenga at the sangeet? We said – YESSSSS! We’ll make it happen. We promise to make you look comfortable, graceful, and fabulous as you do this at the sangeet."

"Finding the right balance between emotion and practicality, we worked to constantly filter this performance to look beautiful and effortless on stage… And the rest is history!! Thank you for trusting us with this and thank you for being a badass fearless bride, you were amazing,” reads the caption of the post shared by All about dance’s Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: Little Pakistani boy grooves to Kacha Badam song and you can't miss his moves I Watch viral video

Read More Trending News