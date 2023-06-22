Little Pakistani boy grooves to Kacha Badam song and you can't miss his moves I Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RWORLD.OFFICIAL Video on Kacha Badam goes viral as little Pakistani boy dances to its beats for a function.

The song Kacha Badam by Bhuban Badyakar went viral last year on social media and had everyone from Bollywood celebrities to influencers dancing to its beats. The song left social media in a frenzy with everyone hoping on to the trend and performing its hook step. The song released in 2022 and it was assumed that its trend died down, but taking the internet by surprise a little Pakistani boy was seen dancing to the tune at a wedding function recently.

The viral video shows a little boy from Pakistan performing to the song as he got cheered on by all the wedding guests. The boy made it look effortless as he remembered each and every step and performed without missing a beat. His cute expressions were a treat to watch for the wedding guests and the internet alike.

Watch the video here:

The video had over 5 lakh views and just kept on increasing. Netizens showered love on this cute little kid:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RWORLD.OFFICIALInternet showers love over cute little boy in viral dancing video.

Bhuban Badyakar rose to fame with this song. He was a peanut seller from West Bengal prior to becoming the man behind this hit song. Listen to Kacha Badam here:

