Sonu Sood's heartwarming video of corn seller wins hearts online. Watch

Trending News: Sonu Sood's acts of kindness frequently make headlines, it's evident that he has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of generosity for many. Recently, he shared a video on Twitter featuring a man selling corn in Himachal Pradesh.

In the video, we see the man standing beside his small stall located on the road between Sissu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The man, named Shesh Prakash Nishad, tells Sood that he hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Curious to know more, Sood asks the man about his daily routine. The man explains that he sells a sack of corn every day for Rs 50. Sood takes a moment to address the viewers and acknowledges the man's hard work.

The caption of Sood's post reads, "Our New Corn Shop #supportsmallbusiness." Since its upload, the video has received over 586k views, 20k likes and garnered numerous reactions. Netizens appreciate Sood's down-to-earth nature and wish the corn seller success in the future. “Best promotion ever,” a user commented.

Watch the viral video here:

Earlier this year, Sonu Sood earned immense praise from netizens for helping a boy from Bihar named Amarjeet Jaikar gain recognition. He also provided the young boy with a golden opportunity to sing in one of his movies, which was highly celebrated. He also gained praise and recognition for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the work front, Sonu Sood recently appeared in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar.

