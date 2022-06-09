Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BETTERKNOWYOU Bizarre cookbook calls curry made with apple and onion the 'national dish of India.' Netizens aren't happy!

Highlights If the question about naming a 'national dish' arises, there would be no answer to the same

A Reddit user shared a page from a recipe book calling Indian curry the national dish

The recipe used to make the curry had apples and onions in it

India is a land of diversity and this is also evident in the cuisines that are served all across the country. Not just every region but even every state has its own special dish which is made with some specific ingredients and techniques. If the question about naming a 'national dish' arises, there would be no answer to the same. However, a user on Reddit shared a post that featured a page from a recipe book calling Indian curry the national dish. Shared by a user with the name u/Jumpy-Pepper-5839, it was captioned, "y mind is still not able to process this." What caught everyone's attention was the fact that the recipe used to make the curry had apples and onions in it. Yes, that's true!

Going by the recipe which was used to make the 'Indian Curry,' its ingredients included-- 1 small apple, 2 tablespoons of chopped onion, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 teaspoons curry powder, 3 cloves, or 1/16 teaspoon powdered clove, and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. The instructions given began with the peeling of apples and onions and put them into the pan together with two tablespoons of butter. Further, it said that the mixture should further be turned into a paste along with the other ingredients to create a curry.

Have a look at the post here:

Image Source : REDDIT The post about weird Indian curry

As soon as it was shared, not only did it disgust the users but even left many baffled. A person even asked why it was being claimed as India's national dish when this was far from the truth.

Various reactions started pouring in from users. A person wrote, "Whoever has made this recipe. Usko bolo khud hi Khao, Indians ko khilaaoge toh pagal ho jaayenge (Whoever has made this recipe, tell him to eat it himself/herself. If Indians eat this, they will go mad)." Another one wrote, "Am I the only one who is more surprised by " NATIONAL DISH OF INDIA" stuff."

Read the comments here:

Image Source : REDDIT Comments on the post

Image Source : REDDIT Comments on the post

What do you have to say about the same?