Bengaluru man stands with hilarious 'flatmates required' poster in Lucky Ali concert

How do you plan on finding a flat? In a tech-friendly way, you'd probably think of registering yourself on some app or posting on social media. Whereas, if you'll go the old traditional way you're more likely to be talking to your friends and get in touch with a broker. But if both of these don't work, you can take a clue from this Bengaluru man. But you need some (lots of) confidence for this.

A photo from a Lucky Ali concert that has gone viral on social media has a man standing right in the middle of the crowd holding a poster. This looks normal so far until you read what is written on the poster. “Flat(mates) required. #Bachelorette." it reads. The post has left netizens in splits. Shared on Twitter by a user named Shubh Khandelwal, the incident has caught much attention on social media. While some are laughing hard after seeing the photo, many also decided to help the guy find a flat.

“You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert," the caption of the post reads. Take a look:

Known for giving soulful hits such as 'O Sanam', 'Na Tum Jano Na Hum' and 'Gori Teri Aankhain' among many others, singer Lucky Ali is one of the most loved musicians in India.

The pop-singer finds it a blessing that even after so many years people connect with him but as he says for artistes nothing stays forever.

"That is a blessing. I am grateful to the almighty for something like that for us generally nothing stays forever. But for as long as you are there and you are able to express yourself and make sense you are relevant and the moment you give in to market requirements that is when it is the end," he told IANS.

