Delhi Police raise road safety awareness using Deepti Sharma’s iconic run out | Watch Video

Delhi Police boost road safety with creative approach

The Delhi Police never fail to amaze everyone with their quirky tweets. They often share the most creative tweets with an underlying message to make them more relatable for people to understand. Now, they are again making headlines after they shared a unique video raising road safety awareness. The video is going viral on the internet.

The viral clip shows a snippet of the women’s ODI World Cup match in which Deepti Sharma, a member of the Indian women's team, is seen taking the wicket of England's Charlie Dean. What's fascinating is that when Deepti starts to bowl, she catches Dean perfectly at the non-end. striker's England lost a wicket due to Dean's brief moment of distraction. The video was shared by the police department to make people alert while driving. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Why alertness is important during driving."

As soon as the Delhi Police tweeted the video, it went viral in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section, hailing their creative awareness. One user wrote, "Actually felt for Dean..she was almost through her half..almost started to cry! But Deepti just brought it home in such a style that our win had a character of its own!."Another user wrote, "traffic police also hides and catch people like this." A third user commented, "This is the most important information ..`` sawdhani hati durghatna ghati by Delhi police." A user also wrote, "Love you, guy's such a brilliant way to communicate." A user commented, "Savdhani rahe satark rahe. On road bhi aur on ground Bhi (Be safe and Be aware. On the road as well as on the ground)."

Some termed it epic trolling, while others praised the Delhi Traffic Police's creative approach to promoting road safety awareness.

While the viral video raised awareness with a dash of humor, the video garnered over 4,48,000 views and 23,000 likes.

