Viral Video: Wedding guests in UP asked to show Aadhar card before entering venue due to THIS reason

Viral Video: Weddings in Uttar Pradesh have been making news due to several reasons. This time a bizarre incident took place in UP's Amroha where the guests were asked to show their Aadhar cards at the entry gate of the venue. The move was adopted by the girl's family who made sure that people who were not carrying the document did not get to attend the marriage. The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married. Their family began panicking when they saw a huge turnout of guests, many of whom seemed strangers, and then decided to ask the guests to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to enter the dining area.

To manage the crowd, they come up with a unique idea to limit the guests by letting the ones with Aadhar cards enter the dining area and enjoy the feast, while the ones without it were asked to return back.

Watch the video below:

The video has garnered massive attention on Twitter. Netizens bombarded the post with their epic reactions. One of them wrote, "According to some niraadhaar reports, father of the brides had commented that wedding feast is not niraadhaar people."

While a number of genuine guests who had come without their Aadhaar cards, saw this as an insult and left the venue without eating, several others who had their Aadhaar cards went in and enjoyed the meal. Some of the guests made a video of the incident and have uploaded it on social media.

