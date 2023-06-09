Bear climbs inside truck to eat dog food, accidentally locks itself. Watch what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bear climbs inside truck to eat dog food

Trending News: A recent incident shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the US has caught the attention of many netizens and has left them both amused and a little scared. The incident involved a bear that accidentally got stuck inside a car truck, and a video of the bear's rescue was shared on Twitter by the department.

In the video, it can be seen that the bear had climbed onto the unlocked truck in order to eat dog food that was inside. However, once inside, the bear couldn't find its way out and became trapped. The department shared the video on Twitter along with a warning to bring food inside and not leave it in vehicles, as bears can smell it and learn how to open doors.

The video was posted on June 5 and has since garnered over 96k views and counting. It has also received over 400 likes. Many Twitter users have responded to the video, expressing their thoughts and reactions. One user commented, "He was more than happy to get out of there! Good work!!" Another user jokingly said, "That bear is definitely ready for a food coma nap. See ya tomorrow." A third user praised the wildlife officer's response, saying, "Thank you, thank you. Wonderful response by your wildlife officer!" Yet another user humorously remarked, "Need a new truck."

Watch the viral video here:

Bears are known for their curiosity and their strong sense of smell, which can lead them to investigate human belongings, including vehicles. This incident serves as a good reminder to take precautions and not leave food unattended in areas where bears are present.

