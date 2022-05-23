Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bald groom gets rejected by bride-to-be after his wig comes off accidentally

Highlights A bride called off a wedding after she came to know about her groom's baldness

The groom, before walking into the mandap, felt dizzy and fainted

The bride came to know about his condition and soon refused to go ahead with the marriage

Over the past few years, we have seen a rise in the number of viral videos of various brides and grooms. While many show their unique style of entry or dance, there are others depicting the couple's love story. However, it seems that this recent wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has a unique reason for which it went trending. During a recent incident, a bride called off a wedding after she came to know about her groom's baldness on the day of their marriage. It all took place after half of the ceremonies of a wedding were completed and the main ritual was scheduled for early morning when the entire scenario changed.

The groom, before walking into the mandap, felt dizzy and fainted. As he fell to the ground, his wig came off and everyone saw that he was bald, a fact that had been hidden from the bride's family. The bride came to know about her husband-to-be's condition and soon refused to go ahead with the marriage ceremonies.

No amount of convincing helped and the bride remained firm on her stand. The matter reached the local police station but the bride remained firm even after the police intervention.

After that a panchayat was called during which the girl's family revealed that they had spent Rs 5.66 lakh for their marriage. The groom's side, thereafter, agreed to their demand and returned the money to the bride's father.

Later, all the baraatis returned to Kanpur without the bride.

The bride's uncle said that the groom's family should not have hidden the fact that he was bald. "We could have mentally prepared the bride and she would not have been shocked. You cannot expect a marriage to last on untruth," he said.

Ramjeet Yadav, Pariyar police out-post in charge, told reporters that the bride is not ready for marriage and the compromise was reached between the two parties.