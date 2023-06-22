Another couple caught kissing inside Delhi Metro; netizens demand to normalise PDA | Viral Photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BAJWAJASSD74290 A couple can be seen engaging in PDA in the Delhi metro.

Delhi metros are not an uncommon sight for couples' PDA. An incident was reported recently wherein, a picture of a couple was shared online where they were being intimate in the train. A number of videos from Delhi metros have been making headlines. From a couple hugging and kissing to grooving on trending songs, and now another couple was caught kissing inside the metro.

Their faces were not visible in the video, but it appeared by the looks of it that they had been kissing. According to the caption, the incident took place on 17 June 2023 on the yellow line which headed towards HUDA city centre.

While many expressed their disappointment, majority of netizens seem to be supportive of PDA. The normalisation of couple’s PDA has been an issue that the netizens have conflicting issues on.

After the video, many people gathered to support PDA and commented in favour of normalising it. A user said, "@DelhiPolice, pls arrest the guy who is filming this and posting on social media without their consent." Another added, "Ye ye, tag everyone on planet earth. Did they commit a capital crime? Do we need to make a law explicitly stating that PDA is not a crime? Also, on the scale of cringe ... taking a video of couple making out without their permission is CRINGE man."

Not quite long ago a similar incident took place in the Delhi metro where another couple was seen kissing each other and the girl lying her head in the boy's lap. While many citizens criticised the act, many also were angered by the leaking of the video without the couple’s consent. The incident garnered lot of public attraction and the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) issued a statement asking passengers to maintain decorum and that any such incident should be reported to them with the details.

