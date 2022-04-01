94 violinists come together for Ukraine fundraiser, play a hauntingly beautiful melody

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Violinists raise charity for war-torn Ukraine

Ukraine is still under attack from the Russian forces as civilians are taking refuge in shelter homes. Meanwhile, across the globe, there is huge international support for the war-torn nation. Funds are also being raised to help Ukraine with food and other medical supplies to face the aftereffects of war.

In an attempt to draw the attention of the international community to help Ukraine and its citizens during the crisis, a charity concert was organised with musicians joining hands to help the cause of the refugees of the war. Illia Bondarenko played violin from a bomb shelter, which seems to have moved millions across the globe. 94 artists played a Ukrainian folk song.

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Snow Patrol were some of the famous artists who participated in an online concert meant for charity towards Ukraine. Cabello and Sheeran performed their song Bam Bam for the first time at Concert for Ukraine and garnered love from their fans. Through their Instagram handles, the popular musicians even appealed to their fans to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) for the people of Ukraine.

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran also performed his other popular songs namely Perfect and Bad Habits while Cabello set the stage on fire with her performance of Coldplay’s Fix You. According to a report by ET Canada, the event, Resorts World Arena, brought in £12.2 million for The DEC to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

After her performance ended, Cabello said, "We’re all praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people of Ukraine. Thank you so much for being part of this super important fundraiser and please donate anything you can."