21-year-old Indian yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes to break world record

India breaks a world record yet again. Indians are full of talent and aim to achieve everything possible. Other than giving great scientists and leaders to the world, India has given them yoga which has been getting increasingly popular across nations. On the International Yoga Day on June 21, an Indian yoga teacher made us proud after he broke the world record. Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya, who lives in Dubai, made it to the Guinness World Record by holding the scorpion pose for the longest time. A video has been posted by the Guinness World Records official handle on their Instagram, where the yoga teacher can be seen performing the scorpion pose also known as Vrschikasana.

This Vrschikasana pose comes under the advanced yoga form, in which a person has to place their forearms on the ground and arch the legs over the head. The 21-year-old broke the previous record of four minutes and 47 seconds and held the same pose for almost 30 minutes, that is half an hour.

"The scorpion position is all about stability. The longer you hold the pose, the better you learn to establish your mental resilience," Yash told the Guinness World Record team. "I was not feeling my toes, and my hip and back numbed before feeling so much pain throughout," he added.

He was born in 2001 and started his yoga journey at the young age of eight years. He started practising yoga on a regular basis in 2010 and also started power yoga.

According to Guinness World Record, Mr Moradiya attempted a scorpion pose in February this year on the unique date 2-22-22.

It is being said that he started to prepare for the Guinness World Record in the past two years. He took extra time to practise this pose during COVID 19 lockdown to master it. To make the World Record, he practised forearm stand exercises and to increase his shoulder and arm flexibility he even walked on the treadmill using his arms.

