Wave of blood! Twitter reacts after 50,000 litres red wine burst out of defective tank

If you are a true wine lover, then a sight of 50,000 litres of red wine getting wasted will definitely disturb you. Yes, that's true! A similar incident happened when oodles of red wine spilled out of a tank at a Villamalea winery in Spain. The container that was filled with the drink got damaged and later threw out on the floor. The incident reportedly took place on September 25 and the real reason why the damage took place is still unknown. But the video in which the drink can be seen exploding looks devastating. The video of the same was shared on social media yesterday and has been liked for over 38,000 times and retweeted more than 9,000 times. Have a look at how Netizens reacted to the heartbreaking sight:

SUCESOS | Reventón de un depósito de vino de unos 50.000 litros en Bodegas VITIVINOS, de Villamalea pic.twitter.com/lU5pIzZAjU — Radio Albacete (@RadioAlbacete) September 25, 2020

Quick. Pass me a straw. — Niccolò Ferro (@itsnferro) September 25, 2020

Ya está la UME ayudando, bebiendo todo desde el nazimiento del caudal pic.twitter.com/MhK6COg5vT — Alex Rodríguez (@Botx0) September 25, 2020

