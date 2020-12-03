Thursday, December 03, 2020
     
  VIDEO: Woman sticks chewing gum, lollipop on passenger's hair mid flight; see how Netizens reacted

A plane passenger was filmed sticking chewing gum and a lollipop into a woman’s hair after she apparently blocked the view of the on-board TV. See her video here:

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 03, 2020 21:17 IST
Image Source : YOUTUBE/SPOTTED UK

Woman sticks chewing gum, lollipop on passenger's mid flight

A plane passenger was filmed sticking chewing gum and a lollipop into a woman’s hair after she apparently blocked the view of the on-board TV. A video that has been doing rounds on social media, appears to be of a woman who blocked the view of the passenger’s TV in the seat behind her by covering it with her blonde hair. The woman sitting behind her got furious as started sticking the chewing gum into the fellow passenger’s hair, matting it together. She then also put her licked lollipop on passenger's hair. She then dipped the ends of the hair in a cup of coffee, and sticks the lollipop to it. Meanwhile, a flight attendant walks past, but doesn’t react to the ongoing episode. 

However, the woman repeatedly flicks her hair back over the seat as she is unaware of the damage done to her hair. Lets see, how the netizens reacted to the video: 

