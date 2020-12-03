VIDEO: Woman sticks chewing gum, lollipop on passenger's hair mid flight; see how Netizens reacted

Image Source : YOUTUBE/SPOTTED UK Woman sticks chewing gum, lollipop on passenger's mid flight

A plane passenger was filmed sticking chewing gum and a lollipop into a woman’s hair after she apparently blocked the view of the on-board TV. A video that has been doing rounds on social media, appears to be of a woman who blocked the view of the passenger’s TV in the seat behind her by covering it with her blonde hair. The woman sitting behind her got furious as started sticking the chewing gum into the fellow passenger’s hair, matting it together. She then also put her licked lollipop on passenger's hair. She then dipped the ends of the hair in a cup of coffee, and sticks the lollipop to it. Meanwhile, a flight attendant walks past, but doesn’t react to the ongoing episode.

However, the woman repeatedly flicks her hair back over the seat as she is unaware of the damage done to her hair. Lets see, how the netizens reacted to the video:

She deserved every bit of this and when she realizes what happened, whee pic.twitter.com/Mo3OB6VTRG — Hueless P. Newton aka Shaun Scheme (@NotSoNewlywedPC) November 28, 2020

The way she dipped the ends in the water for a lil razzle dazzle 😂😂😂 — FINE ni**a magnet (@balaciaga_) November 29, 2020

I don’t blame her at all but that’s a fight on my block 😭 pic.twitter.com/LxhrdF9oYC — 555 EP Loading... (@ShowTaichou) November 28, 2020

She got what she deserved pic.twitter.com/h6rG9yZiP7 — Joshua (@Joshfxxx) November 29, 2020

The way the Flight Attendant minded her own business 🤣☠️ (RAISE!!) pic.twitter.com/LqoXNQZRuj — An Agent of Chaos (@crush_35) November 28, 2020