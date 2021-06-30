V's pose for BTS Butter concept photo is reminding fans of Shah Rukh Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ FORJK190811 V aka Kim Taehyung, Shah Rukh Khan

K-pop band BTS recently released the third version of Butter concept pictures. In the photos, which habe taken the Internet by storm, the band members -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- can be seen dressed as car washers with a gas station serving as the backdrop.

In the pics, V, who is popular by the name Kim Taehyung, is seen posing for the camera with both his hands stretched to the sides. He is also seen holding a hose and sprikling water with it. He's dressed in a white T-shirt and blue denims. His pose for the concept shoot has reminded fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan's signature open arms pose.

Drawing comparisons, ARMY is sharing pics of the two stars on social media. "That's literally SRK pose, I'm ready to marry him rn please," wrote a fan sharing a picture of V and Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. Another said, "Taehyung SRK pose done right." Another one said that Taehyung is her SRK now. "He looks like he is doing Shahrukh's pose! This is what i thought when i saw his pics on weverse but i didn't know it's gonna get like this today So happy that Taehyung's name is added with somebody like Shahrukh From today, Taehyung is my SRK."

Meanwhile, "Butter", the latest hit from the South Korean boy band BTS, remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive weeks.

Out of the 54 songs to launch on number one, this is only the 11th track to remain at the summit in its first five weeks.

"Butter" is also the second longest reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart's history.

The Grammy-nominated band is all set to release their single CD "Butter" on July 9, which will include the song and a new single.

They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fanmeet "BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO"successfully. As many as 1.33 million viewers tuned in from 195 countries/regions across two days.

-- with IANS inputs