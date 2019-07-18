Twitter reacts on suspension of DTC driver for viral Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal video

Screengrabs of viral Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal TikTok video

Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended driver after a video of them went viral which had a girl dancing on Haryanavi song. While the conductor has been served a show-cause notice, the bus marshal has been sent to Civil Defence Office. In the Tik Tok video, a girl can be seen grooving on Sapna Chaudhary song's Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal. As per reports, the staff of Hari Nagar Depot bus stopped the bus near Janakpuri on July 12 where the girl, reportedly their friend danced in front of them.

A senior DTC officer told media that while the conductor who is a contractual employee has been served show-cause notice for termination, the bus marshal has been repatriated to his parent department. He further added that the three employees have been found guilty of ''misusing'' the bus and unauthorisedly shooting the video, negligence of duty, misuse of government property and also “maligning” the image of the public transporter.

Twitter had a field day after the video surfaced. While many slammed the action taken by the government, others found it as a good opportunity to take a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party. ''What's the problem with dancing?,'' wrote a user. ''It is a part of the "Happiness Curriculum"! What's the problem with dancing unless they were dancing in a moving bus with passengers!!,'' commented another taking a jibe.

''@ArvindKejriwal is the transfer of Marshal is enough, who was doing Masti with the girl instead of doing his job. Take some serious action otherwise public will not take you seriously,'' commented other Twitter user.

I like how they mentioned "government-run" so that your criticism is directed where they want.😂😂😂 — AVINASH (@curious_pahadi) July 18, 2019

It is a part of the "Happiness Curriculum"! What's the problem with dancing unless they were dancing in a moving bus with passengers!!😁#AAP4Change — sumitluthra (@sumitluthra) July 18, 2019