5 tweets on World Mental Health Day that will make you feel better

5 tweets on World Mental Health Day to educate you on the topic

Have you ever felt depressed, anxious to an extent where you perceived a strong urge to talk to someone, craved for someone's support? Don't worry my friend, you are not alone. The fast-paced lives that we lead in this 21st century is no easy feat. It can easily take a toll on anyone's mental health leaving them feeling stressed, lonely and dealing with prolonged sadness.

In a world where distances don't matter and everyone is connected to each other just by a click, every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide. The cause? The bad state of their mental health.

On this World Mental Health Day, October 10th, 2019, World Health Organisation started a “40 seconds of action” campaign to raise awareness on the scale of suicide around the world and the role that each of us can play to help prevent it. World Mental Health Day is organized by the World Federation for Mental Health. This year’s Day is supported by WHO, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and United for Global Mental Health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health includes "subjective well-being, perceived self-efficacy, autonomy, competence, inter-generational dependence, and self-actualization of one's intellectual and emotional potential, among others."

In simple words, mental health is the emotional, psychological, and social well-being of any human being. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Here are a few tweets on mental health that will educate you more on the topic:

#WorldMentalHealthDay is a great opportunity to express our support for awareness, wellbeing and to break ongoing stigma.



However, those of us living with schizophrenia and other serious mental illnesses are still being left behind.



Today, make sure you speak for them too ✊ pic.twitter.com/Ok9GUEAunk — Rethink Mental Illness (@Rethink_) October 10, 2019

make sure to look after yourself and check up on your friends and family 🖤 #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/lIld5N2NxU — india (@indxae) October 10, 2019

Speaking about how you're feeling when you're struggling could save your life. If you're having a tough time, please reach out to someone you trust or our volunteers, who are here for you round the clock 📱116 123 📧jo@samaritans.org #WorldMentalHealthDay #ItsOkNotToBeOk pic.twitter.com/u0tSpk0cMD — Samaritans (@samaritans) October 10, 2019

#WorldMentalHealthDay

I just want to leave it here in case someone going through this. U're not alone and never be, there always will be people who'll love and support you, and it's up to you which path to choose and what to do pic.twitter.com/JiewFflfmw — DearMyDae⚡ (@dickjd21) October 10, 2019