This is insane: Bollywood fans laud 'Bole Chudiyan' spoof by Indonesian fans. Seen video yet?

The love for Bollywood isn't simply limited to India, but can be found worldwide. As movies from the 90s and mid-2000s era are still popular amongst the audience, one satire video of a hit tune from Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum has surprised Indian fans as film buffs from Indonesia aced the first interpretation. In a video that is being widely shared on social media, a group of young Indonesian Bollywood fans can be seen creating a spoof of the hit song 'Bole Chudiyan' from the 2001 release scene-by-scene. Not only this, each and every one of them even the background dancers are seen dressed up in the same attires and having the same hairstyle as that of the original cast.

The video was posted by Indonesian influencer Vina Fan and now has over 2 million views on YouTube. It is being shared by people on various social media platforms and many are even tagging the original actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan to have a look at the same.

Have a look at the video here:

Everyone is loving the way how dedicated the artists are and how with utter grace they have recreated the song as well as the expressions frame-by-frame. Not only this, but people also lauded the camera crew shooting the video and said that it wasn't easy to shoot and gave the spoof video high ratings calling it 'flawless and beautiful.'

Check out how people reacted on the video:

Not many know that Indonesians are huge Bollywood fans and focus on creating spoofs on Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, the fans created a spoof video of the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ title track that went viral and won the heart for its details.

