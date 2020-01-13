Monday, January 13, 2020
     
A man asked Pune police for a woman's number on Twitter. Their response is everything

Pune police's Twitter account is at it again!

New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2020 14:58 IST
Several Twitter users condemned the tweet.

Pune police's Twitter account is at it again! The department's social media account, which recently was appreciated for its sly dig at a picture of two men riding a scooter with a number plate that had a crown sticker, has taken the case of a nuisance creator yet again.

On Sunday, a woman tagged Pune police in a tweet and asked them for the number of Dhanori police station. When Pune police responded with the number, a man replied to their tweet asking them to share the woman's phone number.

"Can I get her number please?" the man tweeted from the account '@abirchiklu'.

Several Twitter users condemned the tweet, but Pune police's savage response was the perfect weapon to show the man his rightful place.

"Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady's number," they wrote, adding, "you may DM. We respect privacy."

Pune police earned quite many fans with this witty response.

What do you think about Pune police's wit?

