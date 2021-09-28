After Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, netizens flood Twitter with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANISHSHARMA070 Netizens share Archana Puran Singh meme

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post stating that he would continue in the party. He announced his resignation on his Twitter handle. Post his resignation, Twitterati took to social media to flood the Internet with hilarious memes about The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidhu was seen as the permanent guest of the show but was replaced by Archana Puran Singh after 16 February 2019. As soon as the politician announced his resignation, he became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Sharing funny posts on the microblogging site, netizens joked about how he can return to the chat show and take back his position. They also shared memes about Archana Puran Singh and imagined her funny reaction to the news.

Sample some of these tweets:

It is on several occasions that Kapil Sharma has joked Archana being re-replaced by Sidhu. In one of the instances, host Kapil Sharma dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and teased Archana. Kapil dressed as Sidhu takes out a brick and gives it to Krushna Abhishek dressed as one of the characters Sapna asking her to deliver it on Archana's head. Surprisingly, Sapna responds and says, "Bohot hasti hai, boht maza aayenga."

The hilarious video was shared by Kapil himself on Instagram as he wrote, "Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji ...m sorry @archanapuransingh ji but @bharat_shutterlust sir @vankush_arora @krushna30 n @manikaransingh14 forced me to do this #behindthescenes #bts #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #comedyvideos #fun #laughter."

Archana was quick to respond as she commented, "Shukar hai mujhe pehle dikha diya tha ye video. Mere ‘ok’ karne par hi post kiya @kapilsharma WARNA YEHI PATTHAR MAINE TERE AUR @krushna30 ke SAR PAR PATAKNA THA! As usual jab kucch cheez funny ho toh main usko appreciate hi karoongi and this is sooooo funny!"

Talking about the show, The Kapil Sharma Show also features actors like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar among others. The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.