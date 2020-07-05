Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
Why are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian trending? Know what Twitterati is talking about them

American rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian keep breaking the internet with their eye-popping photos and videos. However, this time, the 21-time Grammy winner and his reality TV star wife set the internet ablaze after the American rapper tweeted his bid for the US presidential election. Here's what Twitterati is saying.

New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2020 12:29 IST
Why is Kanye West and Kim Kardashian trending? Know what Twitterati is talking about them
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANYEW.EST

Why is Kanye West and Kim Kardashian trending? Know what Twitterati is talking about them

American rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian keep breaking the internet with their eye-popping photos and videos. The couple set major style goals for everyone out there and keep up the spark by trying out quirky things. However this time, West and his reality TV star wife set the internet ablaze after he tweeted his bid for the US presidential election. 

Why is Kanye West Trending?

The music mogul Kanye West left his fans surprised after he announced on the 4th of July that he is running for the President. He shared about his bid for the US presidential election slated to take place in November through a tweet. He wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION."

The 21-time Grammy winner has always hinted that he would potentially enter the presidential race one day. Through his interviews over the years, he had sparked speculation that he will run for President. In November 2019, Kanye West had shared that he plans to run in 2024. According to NBC, during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, West said he was planning on running for president in 2020. He will be challenging President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk support

As soon as Kanye West tweeted about his USD Presidential bid, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his support and tweeted, "You have my full support." Also, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian showed her support by tweeting an American Flag emoji in response.

Twitter Reactions on Kanye West running for President

The "Power" hitmaker and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian have often visited Trump at the White House in the last few years.

 

