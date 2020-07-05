Why are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian trending? Know what Twitterati is talking about them

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANYEW.EST Why is Kanye West and Kim Kardashian trending? Know what Twitterati is talking about them

American rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian keep breaking the internet with their eye-popping photos and videos. The couple set major style goals for everyone out there and keep up the spark by trying out quirky things. However this time, West and his reality TV star wife set the internet ablaze after he tweeted his bid for the US presidential election.

Why is Kanye West Trending?

The music mogul Kanye West left his fans surprised after he announced on the 4th of July that he is running for the President. He shared about his bid for the US presidential election slated to take place in November through a tweet. He wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION."

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The 21-time Grammy winner has always hinted that he would potentially enter the presidential race one day. Through his interviews over the years, he had sparked speculation that he will run for President. In November 2019, Kanye West had shared that he plans to run in 2024. According to NBC, during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, West said he was planning on running for president in 2020. He will be challenging President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk support

As soon as Kanye West tweeted about his USD Presidential bid, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his support and tweeted, "You have my full support." Also, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian showed her support by tweeting an American Flag emoji in response.

Twitter Reactions on Kanye West running for President

#Kanye2020 #KanyeWest



Kanye West is running for 2020 presidential bid and gets support from Elon Musk and Kim



Meanwhile People : pic.twitter.com/Fb9TUypm50 — *GENERALWICKED HMP* (@akamanishdhawal) July 5, 2020

Kanye going from wash us in the blood to ego death #kanyewest pic.twitter.com/xzR6gPNqou — wale (@Bobz_odukz) July 1, 2020

After #KanyeWest for President



Le Indian singers waiting for 2024 elections😂 pic.twitter.com/vDZ1aHtIb5 — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) July 5, 2020

The world after #KanyeWest wins the election and compensates blacks with each pair of yeezy’s pic.twitter.com/eRG8BAwxB7 — IG: shootaondebeat (@shootaondebeat) July 5, 2020

my bet is that if kanye becomes president kim kardashian will release a makeup collection called first lady#FirstLady pic.twitter.com/3N3gVCL53m — 🌺 नयना नायक 🌺 राम भक्त 🌺 (@NayanaNayakbjp) July 5, 2020

The "Power" hitmaker and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian have often visited Trump at the White House in the last few years.

