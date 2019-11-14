US embassy remembers Pt Nehru with a montage of throwback photos

Nehru was born on this day in 1889 and his birthday is also celebrated as Children's Day.

November 14 marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The embassy of the United States has joined India and the world in wishing Chacha Nehru, as he was fondly referred to as by many. "Remembering India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary. Here is a throwback to Pandit Nehru’s visits to the U.S. #ChildrensDay2019 #USIndiaDosti #TBT," the US embassy tweeted on Thursday, along with a montage of a few throwback photos from Pt Nehru's visits to America.

On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, leaders from across the political spectrum paid homage to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Brazil on an official visit, said in a tweet: "Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary."

Congress President Sonia Gandhi paid her homage and floral tributes to the late leader's memorial at Shanti Van.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari along with a number of MPs, senior leaders and thousands of party workers also visited Shanti Van to pay their tributes.

"Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Pranab Mukherjee and Hamid Ansari attend a commemorative programme to mark Nehru's birth anniversary," the Congress tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the party called Nehru a "man who fought ardently for India's Independence and envisioned a modern country with strong institutions and a concrete democracy".

It said that "Nehru showed India a new path which brought us where we are today", adding "let's pledge to uphold his legacy".

"The architect of modern India, the champion of democracy, the warrior for freedom. Today and every day we honour the first Prime Minister of India, Nehru."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder & one of the great architects of modern India."

Google also dedicated a doodle on Friday marking the occasion.