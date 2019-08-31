Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Google Doodle honours writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary

Google Doodle honours writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of writer Amrita Pritam. Google Doodle pays tribute to the prominent women Punjabi writer in a beautiful manner.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2019 10:52 IST
Representative News Image

Google Doodle honours writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary

Amrita Pritam, counted amongst one of the prominent women Punjabi writers in history is celebrating her 100th birth anniversary today and on the occasion search engine Google honoured the lady through a special Doodle. Amrita Pritam was born in British India's Gujranwala as Amrit Kaur to poet and scholar father, Kartar Singh Hitkar. As per NDTV, the doodle is inspired from her autobiography Kala Gulab, that revealed details of her personal life that helped women to openly speak about their experiences with love and marriage.

Her first verse was published when she was merely 16 years old. She is popularly known for her poem based on the partition of 1947 titled as "Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu." Not only this, her novel Pinjar was turned into a 2003 period drama film titled as Pinjar directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It had Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sanjay Suri in leading roles and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Meanwhile, check out the Google doodle here:

India Tv - Google Doodle honours writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary

Google Doodle honours writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary

Also, have a look at how Twitterati are paying respect to Amrita Pritam here:

See a glimpse of Amrita Pritam's novel Pinjar through the trailer of the film here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  