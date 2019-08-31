Google Doodle honours writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary

Amrita Pritam, counted amongst one of the prominent women Punjabi writers in history is celebrating her 100th birth anniversary today and on the occasion search engine Google honoured the lady through a special Doodle. Amrita Pritam was born in British India's Gujranwala as Amrit Kaur to poet and scholar father, Kartar Singh Hitkar. As per NDTV, the doodle is inspired from her autobiography Kala Gulab, that revealed details of her personal life that helped women to openly speak about their experiences with love and marriage.

Her first verse was published when she was merely 16 years old. She is popularly known for her poem based on the partition of 1947 titled as "Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu." Not only this, her novel Pinjar was turned into a 2003 period drama film titled as Pinjar directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It had Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sanjay Suri in leading roles and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Meanwhile, check out the Google doodle here:

Google Doodle honours writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary

Also, have a look at how Twitterati are paying respect to Amrita Pritam here:

Padma Vibhushan Amrita Pritam’s 100th Birthday! She is considered the first prominent woman Punjabi poet, novelist and the leading 20th-century poet of the Punjabi language, who is equally loved on both sides of the India-Pakistan border.! #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/9QKApOxcjs — Krishna Kant Azad (@krishnakantazad) August 30, 2019

Waah Google... Thanks for reminding the world about this super powerful woman. #AmritaPritam

Amrita Pritam’s 100th Birthday! #GoogleDoodle !@venkysplace ! — venkysplace (@venkysplace) August 31, 2019

Waah Google... Thanks for reminding the world about this super powerful woman. #AmritaPritam

Amrita Pritam’s 100th Birthday! #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/ecQMLeyAYj — Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) August 31, 2019

See a glimpse of Amrita Pritam's novel Pinjar through the trailer of the film here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News