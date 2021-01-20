Wednesday, January 20, 2021
     
Doraemon's Nobita to finally get married to Shizuka, Twitterati go into a meltdown

Children's favorite cartoon characters Nobita and Shizuka are all set to marry. In the film Stand by Me Doraemon 2, Nobita and Shizuka will tie the knot. The news has left Twitterati excited.

New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2021 14:28 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@STRXWBLURRY

The most-watched cartoon show in India, Doraemon, is loved by all generations. From children to elders, everyone loves watching the show and spend time with their family. Doraemon's best friend Nobita is already a household name and his love for Shizuka is known by all. The cartoon shows how Nobita is smitten by Shizuka. He hardly leaves any chance to woo her but fails because of his 'naughty' friends Gian and Suniyo. But looks like Nobita has finally succeeded after years of trying.

Children's favorite cartoon characters Nobita and Shizuka are all set to marry. In the film Stand by Me Doraemon 2, Nobita and Shizuka will tie the knot. The news has left Twitterati excited. Viewers have flooded the internet with their reactions and lauded Nobita for his 'never give up' determination.

One Twitter user said, "Finally It's happening... Nobita is getting married with Shizuka in the movie. Moment we all are waiting for." Another tweeted, "Nobita marrying Shizuka?? They’re living “i married my childhood friend” life i’m in tearssss." Check out the reactions here-

Doraemon's next film Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is going to be released in February in which Nobita and Shizuka's wedding will be shown. The fans are very happy to know about it. The Japanese film is a sequel to the film, released in 2014, whcih was titled 'Stand by Me Doraemon'.

