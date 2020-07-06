Monday, July 06, 2020
     
Dil Ro Pada! Twitterati jumps in joy after video of Gol Gappe ATM goes viral

Send in your blessings to this man who has come up with an excellent idea to provide the quintessentially Indian delicacy 'Gol Gappa' through a machine that works exactly like an ATM, and that too untouched! 

New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2020 8:09 IST
Curse you coronavirus, because of you people have to avoid eating roadside food. With the pandemic spreading in the country at a fast pace, people are been advised not to step out of their houses and avoid eating at and from public places. Missing your favourite 'gol gappe' and 'chaat papdi' much? Send in your blessings to this man who has come up with an excellent idea to provide the quintessentially Indian delicacy through a machine that works exactly like an ATM, untouched! A video doing rounds on the internet caught the attention of Hardi Singh, the Additional Director General of Police who shared the same and wrote, "Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it!" 

The video shows a man explaining how the 'Auto Pani Puri Centre' gives out the 'gol gappa' when you put money in it. After the cash has been added, you will soon be served with the 'puchkas' coming out from what seems like a small conveyor belt. Once it is fetched, the person is served with the next one and there is no touching involved. The man further explains how the machine works and revealed that it took him 6 months to build the same. Without further a-do have a look at the video here:

