Quit smoking now! This chain smoker's lungs have turned completely black, watch viral video

Quit smoking cigarette now! This chain smoker's lungs have turned completely black, watch viral video

'Smoking is injurious to health', this warning is written on every cigarette packet. But despite the warning, several people are addicted to smoking. Smoke causes tar to accumulate in the lungs. A video of a 52-year-old man suffering from smoke addiction is now going viral on social media. The person has been a chain smoker for the last 30 years. It has been shown in this video that due to smoking for a long time, so much tar has accumulated in his lungs that they have turned completely black. This video has been viewed by 25 million people so far and is a warning for every smoker across the globe.

This video is from Yuxi People's Hospital in China's Jiangsu Province. Doctor Chen Zhiengu and his transplant team are investigating this lung. It so happened that a person has donated this lung for a lung transplant. However, the doctors found out that his lungs have turned completely black due to heavy smoking.

This is what lungs of a chain smoker look like...😱😮 pic.twitter.com/DJLi5CYUce — Sci-TechUniverse.com (@scitechuniverse) November 18, 2019

Social media users have named this video as 'best anti-smoking ad ever'. Doctor Chen Zhiengu informed the Daily Mirror that the person who donated his lungs for the transplant is now brain dead but his lungs have become so bad that it can no longer be donated to anyone else.