Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Apollo 11 Space Mission: Twitterati celebrate NASA’s historic moon landing mission on 50th anniversary

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Twitterati celebrate NASA’s historic moon landing mission on 50th anniversary

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin was the crew that landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969, at 20:17 UTC.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2019 13:17 IST
Representative News Image

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Twitterati celebrates NASA’s historic moon landing mission on 50th anniversary

Apollo 11 Space Mission: It has been a half-century that humans first landed on the moon in the Apollo 11 Space Mission. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin was the crew that landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969, at 20:17 UTC. Neil Armstrong became the first person in history to walk on the Moon on July 21. Till date, the space mission has been a topic of great pride for everyone. On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, netizens have flooded the internet with various reactions. One Twitter user wrote, “50 years ago today, began humanity’s greatest journey. #Apollo11 not only set a trajectory to the moon but also to our future” Another wrote, “We went to the moon in 1969!! Congratulations to humanity for reaching past the stars 50 years ago and let's hope that we continue to strive even farther!” here are all the reactions-

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  