Apollo 11 Space Mission: Twitterati celebrate NASA’s historic moon landing mission on 50th anniversary

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Twitterati celebrates NASA’s historic moon landing mission on 50th anniversary

Apollo 11 Space Mission: It has been a half-century that humans first landed on the moon in the Apollo 11 Space Mission. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin was the crew that landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969, at 20:17 UTC. Neil Armstrong became the first person in history to walk on the Moon on July 21. Till date, the space mission has been a topic of great pride for everyone. On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, netizens have flooded the internet with various reactions. One Twitter user wrote, “50 years ago today, began humanity’s greatest journey. #Apollo11 not only set a trajectory to the moon but also to our future” Another wrote, “We went to the moon in 1969!! Congratulations to humanity for reaching past the stars 50 years ago and let's hope that we continue to strive even farther!” here are all the reactions-

50 years ago today, began humanity’s greatest journey. #Apollo11 not only set a trajectory to the moon but also to our future. #Apollo50 pic.twitter.com/9zlTNwkLGz — Darth Vadai (@DarthVadai) July 20, 2019

50 years ago the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon. May their names live on forever:

Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and the other bloke.#Apollo11 #Apollo50th — Northern Monkey (@FootballEars) July 20, 2019

Like everyone else who went, this was pretty enthralling. Make it to the movie at 9:30-10:30-11:30 Saturday night if you can, DC! #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/KqUq8urGHB — Laura Michalski (@MichalskiLaura) July 20, 2019

The mall was packed. The people cheered when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. A memory that will last forever. I have the best “backyard”. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/nICBIhhBCL — KJ (@KdjHere) July 20, 2019

We went to the moon in 1969!! Congratulations to humanity for reaching past the stars 50 years ago and let's hope that we continue to strive even farther! #Apollo11 — Nik BENES HOLMVIK (@thataboutdoesit) July 20, 2019

One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.#Apollo50th#Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/CphJ9iD3Ak — Enrique Fiset (@enfiset) July 20, 2019