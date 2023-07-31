People looking towards BJP to replace K Chandrasekhar Rao's govt in Telangana, says Union Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Telangana: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy exuberated confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will replace Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Union Minister also hit out at the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) saying that they only work their respecitve families and people are looking towards the BJP to replace the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government in the state.

Reddy in a press conference said, "BRS, Congress and MIM parties work for their respective families. BRS works for the Kalvakuntla family while the Congress party works for Sonia Gandhi's family. Both these parties are corrupt," he said.

The BRS and Congress have a history of fighting elections in an alliance while AIMIM also joined them on different occasions directly or indirectly, Kishan Reddy said.

"We know how the Congress party looted lakhs of crores of public money. BRS is also looting this Telangana state," he alleged.

People are looking towards the BJP in order to replace the BRS in Telangana. BJP will continue its fight in Telangana to be victorious in the next Assembly elections, he further said.

He hit out at the state government saying the people are in a dire situation due to recent heavy rains and relief measures have not even reached the people even now.

Reddy further said several leaders and cadres of the BJP are at the ground level in various places across the state to lend a helping hand to the needy in rain-affected areas.

Meanwhile, some leaders including former MLAs joined BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy.

With inputs from PTI

