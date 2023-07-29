Telangana: Congress leader held for allegedly 'murdering' wife in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Congress leader held for allegedly 'murdering' wife in Hyderabad

Telangana: Police on Saturday arrested a local Congress leader in Telangana for allegedly murdering his wife in their house. According to police, the doctors declared the wife of the accused was brought dead when he took her to a private hospital on July 14 citing a head injury. However, the police arrested Vallabh Reddy after the investigation and based on an autopsy report on July 26 for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife following a scuffle.

Vallabh Reddy got married around 15 months ago

As per the police, Vallabh Reddy got married around 15 months ago. A police official at Narayanaguda Police Station informed that, following a scuffle with his wife, Reddy allegedly assaulted her and banged her head against the wall and door frame on sudden provocation.

Case was registered

Soon after getting attacked, the woman fell down unconscious and she was immediately shifted to a hospital by her husband. However, the doctors declared her brought dead. A case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) when the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident after the woman was brought dead. Moreover, the woman's father also lodged a complaint with the police.

The post-mortem report revealed that the woman had also suffered internal injuries in the abdomen, the official said adding "based on that we altered the Sections in the case to IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence)". During the investigation, it was also found that the accused had cleaned the blood from the floor and other places after allegedly murdering his wife, police added.

(with inputs from PTI)