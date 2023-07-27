Telangana rains: Woman washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem due to heavy downpour | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Screengrab of the video showing woman washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem

A woman is still missing after she was struck by flash floods while crossing a floodgate in Bhadradri Kothagudem during heavy rains in Telangana state. Video taken from the scene shows a group of women trying to cross the furious waters, but the woman in green is dragged by the strong current. A warning came and several men rushed to protect her.

Meteorological Department issued a high alert for Telangana from 25 to 27 July when heavy rains were seen in the state. But the weather department said the rain will continue for two more days. Nizamabad received a record 46cm of rain in about eight hours and it's still pouring.

At 8:00 pm today, the water level in Godavari rose 47.3 feet and may rise further. The water level in the Bhadrachalam Canal has reached the second warning level of 48.1 feet. About 42 tourists were allegedly trapped in a dense forest in Telangana's Murugu county while visiting Mudialla Dhara, the state's highest waterfall.

It was reported that returning mountaineers could not cross on foot due to high water and impassable streams. Meanwhile, the rescue team, including the local government and police, work to rescue them to safety.

Minister Satyavathi Ratod instructed the officers to do their best early on. The National Disaster Relief Force was also sent to assist with the rescue. The state government announced that all schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

