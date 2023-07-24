Telangana weather update: Light to moderate rains next 4 to 5 days due to cyclonic circulation - MeT

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad and other cities witnessed rain in the last couple of days

Telangana weather update: Nagaratna, Director at Metrological Centre, Hyderabad on Monday forecasted light to moderate rain over most of the places in Telangana during the next 4 to 5 days.

"At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its adjoining areas and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. Under the influence of this development, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most of the places during the next 4 to 5 days..," he elaborated.

Earlier, rains lashed several parts of Telangana for a third consecutive day on the weekend, inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear. Incessant rains led to lakes, tanks and streams overflowing in some districts, snapping road communication at few places.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of more rains, the state government put concerned officials on alert.

Authorities also alerted people living in low-lying areas. Heavy downpour and inundation of roads disrupted vehicular traffic in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad traffic snarls:

A massive traffic jam was witnessed in Hyderabad after heavy rain lashed the city.

Colleges shut amid heavy rainfall:

Osmania University has declared holidays for colleges under its jurisdiction and postponed exams scheduled for both days. Meanwhile, water level in Godavari River crossed 41 feet at Bhadrachalam on Thursday. Officials said that a first warning will be issued if the water level touches to 43 feet. Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said with continuing inflows from upstream, the level is likely to rise further. The district administration has alerted people living in low-lying areas along the Godavari River.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Himachal weather: IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorm in Chamba, Kangra districts | DETAILS