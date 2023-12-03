Karimnagar Election Result 2023: Will BJP's Bandi Sanjay break his losing streak from this time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karimnagar Election Result 2023

Karimnagar Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) batted for Bandi Sanjay for the third time. However, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Gangula Kamalakar defeated Sanjay in 2014 and 2018. Karimnagar is constituency number 26 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Karimnagar district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Karimnagar Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Karimnagar.

Candidates in Karimnagar:

Lok Sabha member and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Gangula Kamalakar from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Purumalla Srinivas from the Congress party are the three important candidates in the Karimnagar constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Nallala Srinivas, All India Forward Bloc's (AIFB) Ambati Joji Reddy, Prajarajya Samithi's Durgabai Bangaru, Pyramid Party of India's (PPI) Narmada Thotapally, India Janshakti Party's Bandi Srinivas, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Modumpalli Srikanth, Bahujan Mukti Party's (BMP) Mohan Durgam and 17 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Karimnagar in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Gangula Kamalakar won the Karimnagar seat by defeating BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar with a margin of 24,754 votes. In 2018, TRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar again won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar with a margin of 14,974 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Karimnagar?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TRS candidate Vinod Kumar Boinapally was leading from the Karimnagar constituency. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON ELECTIONS RESULTS