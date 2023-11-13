I-T dept raids residences linked to Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in poll-bound Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : X Telangana Minister Sabita Indra Reddy

IT raids: Ahead of the assembly elections, the Income Tax officials on Monday conducted searches on the residence of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in Hyderabad.

The Income Tax sleuths searched the residence of Pradeep, who lives in an apartment in Gachibowli. Pradeep is a close relative of the minsiter. The IT also searched the residences of other relatives of Reddy.

The officials are currently conducting raids at a prominent pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad, with simultaneous searches being carried out at 15 different locations across the city.

The house of the owner of the pharma company and the offices of the staff are being searched. It is said that Kotla Narendra Reddy used to work in marketing at Dr Reddy's Lab.

More details are awaited...