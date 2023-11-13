Monday, November 13, 2023
     
I-T dept raids residences linked to Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in poll-bound Telangana

Income Tax officials carried out searches at the residence of relatives of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in Hyderabad.

Reported By : Surekha Abburi Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Hyderabad
November 13, 2023
IT raids: Ahead of the assembly elections, the Income Tax officials on Monday conducted searches on the residence of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in Hyderabad. 

The Income Tax sleuths searched the residence of Pradeep, who lives in an apartment in Gachibowli. Pradeep is a close relative of the minsiter. The IT also searched the residences of other relatives of Reddy.

The officials are currently conducting raids at a prominent pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad, with simultaneous searches being carried out at 15 different locations across the city.

The house of the owner of the pharma company and the offices of the staff are being searched. It is said that Kotla Narendra Reddy used to work in marketing at Dr Reddy's Lab.

More details are awaited...

 

