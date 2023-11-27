EC bans Congress-led Karnataka government's ads in Telangana dailies ahead of Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses an event.

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to the Congress government in Karnataka, seeking an explanation over advertisements showcasing its achievements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana. The commission, in a letter to the Karnataka chief secretary, expressed concern that the state government had not obtained prior approval for publishing these advertisements, a breach of the election code. The EC directed the Karnataka government to halt the publication of any such advertisements in Telangana immediately until necessary approvals are secured.

The move comes in response to a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the Congress was violating the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct. The BJP raised concerns about the Karnataka government's advertisements in Telangana media, suggesting an attempt to influence the assembly polls in the state.

“The said act of giving advertisements highlighting the welfare schemes and achievements of the government by the Government of Karnataka in newspapers having circulations in the poll-going state of Telangana is in gross violation of the Commission's above directions,” the EC notification stated.

The commission has set a deadline of 5 p.m. on Tuesday for the Karnataka government to provide an explanation regarding the circumstances leading to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct instructions. Additionally, the EC questioned why disciplinary action should not be taken against the secretary-in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations for procedural violations.

With Telangana scheduled for assembly polls on November 30, this development adds a layer of complexity to the electoral landscape. The EC's intervention underscores its commitment to maintaining a level playing field during elections and ensuring compliance with electoral norms. The Karnataka government's response to the EC's notice will be closely watched as the political dynamics in Telangana evolve in the run-up to the polls.

Also read | Karnataka: Family of five, including three children, die in suicide pact in Tumakuru