Congress holds key meeting with Telangana leadership day after hurting BRS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress is strengthing the organisation ahead of the election in Telangana

Top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with Telangana Congress leaders at the AICC office in Delhi on Tuesday. Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy and other state leaders attended the meeting. The meet comes a day after dozens of office bearers of K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the grand old party. Around 35 BRS leaders switched sides in the presence of Kharge and Gandhi at the AICC office.

Leaders who joined Congress

Former Telangana minister and five-time MLA Jupally Krishna Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former MLAs Gurnath Reddy, Koram Kanakaiah, Koram Kanakaiah and many others joined the Congress on Monday.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the development was a sign that Congress would form the next government in Telangana. "A whole host of very senior leaders in Telangana have today joined the Congress party. This is a big boost for us, a sign of how the winds of change have travelled all the way to Telangana. It's a sign that Congress will form the next government in Telangana," said Supriya Shrinate.

The turncoats will address a public rally in Khammam, Telangana probably in the first week of July with the likely presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, The Telangana Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023.