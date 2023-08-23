Telangana: BRS leader Thatikonda Rajaiah breaks down after being denied ticket from Station Ghanpur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Thatikonda Rajaiah gets emotional at a public event

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thatikonda Rajaiah broke down reportedly after being denied a ticket from Station Ghanpur constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rajaihah, who is the sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur, was seen in tears during a public event in Jangaon, Telangana. The BRS gave the ticket to former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari to contest from Station Ghanpur (SC). In the viral video, Rajaiah is seen getting emotional while addressing his loyalists at a public event.

BRS MLAs upset after being denied tickets

Meanwhile, the denial of ticket to contest in the coming Assembly elections in Telangana upset some other BRS MLAs too.

Ajmera Shyam, husband of BRS MLA from Khanapur (ST) Ajmera Rekha, joined the Congress on Monday expressing his dissent. Rehkha was not given ticket to contest polls. Shyam said he has applied to contest as Congress candidate. Asked about Rekha's future course of action, he said she would take the views of her supporters and decide.

Bhukya Johnson Rathod Naik has been given ticket to contest from Khanapur (ST).

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who has been renominated sought ticket for his son as well.

Rao, who spoke to reporters in Tirumala, said he would ensure that his as well as his son's victory if the latter is given the ticket. His son's name did not figure in the list released by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on Monday. Hanumanth Rao on Monday made certain allegations against state Finance Minister T Harish Rao which were condemned by BRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao and other party leaders.

"One of our MLAs who was denied a ticket to his family member in an outburst has made some derogatory comments on Minister Harish Rao Garu. I not only strongly condemn the MLA’s behaviour and also want to make it clear that we all stand with @BRSHarish Garu," Rama Rao tweeted.

BRS announces list of 115 candidates

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls on Monday The sitting MLAs have been changed only in seven constituencies. The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Also read- Chandrayaan 3: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple for successful landing | WATCH