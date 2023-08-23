Chandrayaan 3: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple for successful landing | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Special worship for success of ISRO's lunar mission

Chandrayaan 3: A special 'Bhasma Aarti' was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander on Wednesday.

All eyes are on Chandrayaan-3's programme as the landing module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a soft-landing near the moon's south polar region at 6:04 pm on August 23 (Wednesday).

PM Modi to join Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually from South Africa, as per sources. The Indian Prime Minister is currently set to join the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

India to create history

India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface today evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyaan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole. Today, India is hoping to become the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: As countdown begins, Vikram lander set to make soft landing at 6:04 pm today