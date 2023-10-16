India's partition was a 'historical mistake', says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Describing the partition of India a “historical mistake”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (October 16) said that the country should never have been divided.

Owaisi said that India was historically one nation and unfortunately it was divided which should not have happened. He held all leaders available during the time of partition in 1947 responsible for the same.

“Historically, this was one country and unfortunately it was divided. It should not have happened. This is what I can say. But if you want, arrange a debate and I will tell you who is responsible for division of this country… I can not give a one line answer for a historical mistake that was committed at that time,” he told reporters replying to a query at a press conference.

Owaisi recalls Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

The AIMIM chief suggested reading a book by freedom fighter and the country’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s book ‘India wins Freedom’, and talked about how he pleaded to the Congress leaders then not to accept the proposal of partition.

“The partition of this country should not have happened. That was wrong. All the leaders who were there at that time, they were all responsible (for partition). If you read a book by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s book ‘India wins Freedom’, Maulana Azad requested all the Congress leaders then that the country should not be divided,” Owaisi said.

He also claimed that Islamic scholars of the era had also opposed the two nation theory.

Owaisi hails KCR

The AIMIM chief lauded the work of Telangana Chief Minister KCR and said that the people will elect him for the third time in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"People trust that he (CM KCR) has worked for farmers in 9 years. He started the insurance initiative for farmers which was copied by PM Modi. So, it is a major trust factor...I think the public will elect KCR as the CM for the third time," he said.

Telangana will go for the Assembly polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)