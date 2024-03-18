POCO X6 Neo 5G Review: Budget friendly device with decent camera and performace

Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO X6 Neo 5G

Poco, one of the popular budget-friendly gaming smartphone brands has recently introduced the new X6 Neo 5G in the Indian market, adding another 5G smartphone to its lineup. Priced starting at Rs 15,999, the new smartphone has been launched in two storage variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. We used the smartphone extensively, and here we bring you a detailed review to let you know if this smartphone is worth your money or not.

Look and feel

POCO X6 Neo 5G comes in three captivating colour variants- Astral Black, Martian Orange and Horizon Blue, with the latter boasting an appealing marble-like finish on the back panel. It comes with a slim profile measures 7.69mm thick and weighs around 174 grams- which is light enough and easy to use for a long run with good grip.

Image Source : INDIA TVPOCO X6 Neo 5G

The front as well as back of the smartphone have been protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the IP54 rating helps to save the budget device from water and dust. The smartphone has been designed to withstand every day’s hustle easily. Talking about the display, the new X6 Neo 5G comes with thin bezels and supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz- providing an immersive viewing experience which is ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Volume rockers and power button SIM Tray Rear camera Display

Overall performance

The smartphone has been powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and it is certainly capable of delivering smooth performance- when we speak of calling, browsing, exploring social media, binge watching - certainly making it a suitable budget-friendly device.

Display Display

With an onboard 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which could further be expanded by up to 1TB via a hybrid SIM card slot, the X6 Neo 5G offers ample storage space for the users'. Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone has been packaged with a 33W USB Type-C fast charging, which ensures long-lasting usage and a quick charging experience, making it convenient for the users.

About MIUI 14

The new smartphone is running on MIUI 14 which is based on Android 13 OS. The new X6 Neo 5G comes with a user-friendly interface, with too many applications already installed on the device which could be removed manually as per the need.

Image Source : FILEDisplay

Camera performance

Talking about photography strength, the new smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter- which are capable of capturing real-like lights in bright light conditions and low light, fine clicks could take place.

Image Source : FILERear camera

On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera, which is equipped with AI portrait mode and HDR- enabling users to capture stunning selfies and record high-quality videos for social media.

Image Source : FILESelfie

Flowers Long shot Day photography Selfie POCO X6 Neo 5G POCO X6 Neo 5G Rear camera

Verdict

Overall, the POCO X6 Neo 5G comes with good looks, smooth performance and multitasking capabilities. The camera is decent and even in low light, the pictures could do some justice under this budget. The pictures are clear and capture real-like colours. The battery is decent enough to take a day's task easily and it certainly makes the device a good choice for a budget of Rs 16,000 with updated features to carry the demand of today's youth.

ALSO READ: Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities