Moto G24 Power Review: Does the Motorola smartphone tick all boxes for budget buyers?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Moto G24 Power

Motorola has recently introduced its latest addition to the affordable ‘G’ Series lineup in India with the Moto G24 Power. Priced under Rs 10,000, this entry-level smartphone offers a balance of features and affordability that might make it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers. Having spent some time with the device, here’s my take on whether it’s worth considering.

Design and Build

Design-wise, the Moto G24 Power opts for a practical approach with a plastic back that eschews the fancy vegan leather found in some of its predecessors. While it may not scream premium, the matte finish is a welcome touch, preventing smudges and offering a comfortable grip. The minimalistic design, coupled with the absence of a camera cutout and IP52 splash resistance, adds to its appeal.

Image Source : INDIA TVMoto G24 Power

Despite housing a hefty 6,000mAh battery, the phone manages to maintain a relatively lightweight profile at 197 grams. The inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor/power button combo adds convenience, while the presence of a USB Type-C port ensures modern connectivity for charging and data transfer.

Display

Image Source : INDIA TVMoto G24 Power

Moving on to the display, the Moto G24 Power sports a 6.56-inch IPS screen with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. While not the sharpest or most vibrant panel out there, it gets the job done for everyday tasks and media consumption. Touch responsiveness is smooth, and the 90Hz feature enhances the overall user experience.

Camera

Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from Moto G24 Power Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from Moto G24 Power

On the camera front, the device packs a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. While the primary camera captures decent shots with good colours in well-lit conditions, the inclusion of a 2MP macro lens feels like an unnecessary compromise.

Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from Moto G24 Power

Performance

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While it may not excel in demanding tasks like gaming, it handles everyday usage with ease, thanks to its near-stock Android 14-based My UX interface. However, prolonged gaming sessions may lead to noticeable heat buildup.

Battery and Charging

The standout feature of the Moto G24 Power is undoubtedly its mammoth 6000mAh battery, which offers exceptional longevity, easily lasting more than a day on a single charge. Coupled with the included 33W fast charger, topping up the battery is a relatively quick affair, taking around two hours for a full charge.

Verdict

In conclusion, the Moto G24 Power presents itself as a solid budget option for users prioritizing clean software, dependable performance for daily tasks, and exceptional battery life. While it may not boast 5G connectivity, its overall package makes it a compelling choice in its price segment.

Overall, the Moto G24 Power offers a practical and reliable smartphone experience without breaking the bank, making it a worthy contender for budget-conscious consumers in the market for a new device.